Haslem is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Golden State.

Haslem missed practice Monday with an illness, so the Heat will wait to see how he feels at shootaround Tuesday before updating his status. The veteran has appeared in only 12 games this season and was a DNP-CD in the team's most recent game Sunday against the Clippers.

