Haslem had seven points (2-3 FG, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one block in 18 minutes during the Heat's 107-102 win against the Kings on Wednesday.

Haslem posted season highs in scoring, made free throws, assists, and blocks, and he has appeared in three straight games since Hassan Whiteside (eye) got hurt. Haslem had only appeared in eight contests this season prior to Jan. 1, and just once had he received a double-digit minutes load. During these last three contests though, the veteran forward has averaged 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.7 steals, and 0.3 blocks in 18.3 minutes per game. With Whiteside slated to miss Friday's matchup with the Lakers as well, Haslem seems likely to earn decent minutes for at least one more night.