Haslem (illness) took part in the Heat's morning shootaround, but his status remains undetermined for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Heat haven't taken Haslem off their injury report and are still listing him as questionable, but he's generally expected to dress for the contest after taking part in morning shootaround. Though the Heat will likely be without four players due to injury, those absences likely won't open up a rotation spot for Haslem if he's available.