Heat's Wayne Ellington: Bags 14 points in losing effort

Ellington tallied 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 30 minutes in a 117-114 loss to the Celtics on Friday.

The Heat were without the services of Goran Dragic (back), so Ellington was one of several guards who helped cover some of his minutes. While a healthy Dragic, Josh Richardson and Tyler Johnson are clearly the Heat's top three guards -- at least while Dion Waiters (groin) remains out -- Ellington seemingly has better odds of sticking in the rotation as the fourth guard over rookie Rodney McGruder. Though McGruder started at shooting guard Friday, he finished with just five points in 29 minutes and is averaging 5.8 points per game on the season while shooting 40 percent from the floor.