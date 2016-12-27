Heat's Wayne Ellington: Expects to return Tuesday

Ellington (hamstring) will warm up with the intent to play Tuesday against the Thunder, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

The Heat expect to get both Ellington and Rodney McGruder (ankle) back from injury Tuesday, infusing some much-needed depth into an injury-riddled backcourt. Prior to his four-game absence, Ellington had been averaging just 31.0 minutes per game on the season, but much of that action game while the Heat were missing Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and Josh Richardson due to injury. Waiters is still out, but the availability of the other two players could result in Ellington taking on more limited playing time.