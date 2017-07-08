Heat's Wayne Ellington: Has option for 2017-18 picked up

The Heat picked up the $6.27 million option on Ellington's contract for the 2017-18 season Friday, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.

In the first year of the contract last season, Ellington set career highs in points per game (10.5) and three-pointers made (149), leading to an effective field goal percentage of 55.0. He also missed the first 16 games of the campaign, which continued a trend of submitting at least that many DNPs in four of his eight years in the NBA. With his return to Miami now guaranteed, expect the 30-year-old to uphold his standard as one the Heat's primary three-point threats.