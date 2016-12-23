Heat's Wayne Ellington: Out Friday vs. Pelicans

Ellington (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

It will be the fourth straight absence for Ellington, who also missed the Heat's first 16 games of the season while recovering from a deep thigh bruise. Ellington has averaged 12.9 points, 2.4 three-pointers, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 31.0 minutes per game over the 11 contests he's suited up in this season, but with the Heat having since gotten healthier on the wing, the veteran shooting guard won't be in line for nearly as much playing time once he's cleared to play again.