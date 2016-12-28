Heat's Wayne Ellington: Plays only 13 minutes in return

Ellington (hamstring) played 13 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 106-94 loss to the Thunder, scoring no points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and adding one steal.

Ellington returned from a four-game absence due to the hamstring injury, but saw only a limited role off the bench, as fellow wings Rodney McGruder (36 minutes), Justise Winslow (35 minutes) and Josh Richardson (37 minutes) all outflanked him in playing time. Considering the Heat were playing without another high-minute player in Goran Dragic (back), Ellington's playing time seems as though it could be more likely to plunge than rise if Dragic is back in the lineup Thursday against the Hornets. Ellington doesn't warrant a roster spot in most leagues at this time.