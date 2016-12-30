Heat's Wayne Ellington: Posts 12 points off bench Thursday

Ellington went for 12 points (4-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds and an assist over 17 minutes in Thursday's 91-82 loss to the Hornets.

The veteran guard drained all his buckets from beyond the arc in a scoring flurry over his modest amount of time on the court. Ellington had gone scoreless over 13 minutes in his return to the court against the Thunder on Tuesday, so Thursday's production was certainly encouraging. The eight-year veteran has shown an ability to provide an infusion of offense with his shooting prowess when healthy, and his scoring ability should continue to afford him a consistent amount of playing time in the Heat backcourt rotation.