Heat's Wayne Ellington: Posts solid stat line in road win

Ellington finished with 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt) to go along with five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot over 27 minutes in Friday's 100-88 win against the Bulls.

Ellington is averaging 32.8 minutes per game over his past four outings, and is averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals with 2.8 3-pointers. He has carved out a nice role for himself in the Miami rotation, and he is a decent option in deeper rotisserie formats for his work along the perimeter.

