Heat's Wayne Ellington: Questionable Tuesday vs. Thunder

Ellington (hamstring) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Ellington was able to participate in Monday's practice, so he could be on track to return from a four-game absence Tuesday if he's able to avoid any setbacks during the Heat's morning shootaround. The veteran has played over 30 minutes in seven of the last 11 contests in which he's appeared this season, but now that the Heat are getting healthier in the backcourt, Ellington probably will struggle to reach that level of playing time upon returning.