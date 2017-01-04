Heat's Wayne Ellington: Returns to bench

Ellington will return to a reserve role in Tuesday's game versus the Suns.

Ellington started the previous game due to Goran Dragic being out of the starting lineup. However, with Dragic back Tuesday, Josh Richardson and Rodney McGruder will slide back into their usual positions. Still, due to a plethora of other injuries, Ellington still figures to see heavy minutes off the bench.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola