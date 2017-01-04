Heat's Wayne Ellington: Returns to bench
Ellington will return to a reserve role in Tuesday's game versus the Suns.
Ellington started the previous game due to Goran Dragic being out of the starting lineup. However, with Dragic back Tuesday, Josh Richardson and Rodney McGruder will slide back into their usual positions. Still, due to a plethora of other injuries, Ellington still figures to see heavy minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores 18 points in 37 minutes Sunday•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Starts vs. Pistons on Sunday•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Bags 14 points in losing effort•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Posts 12 points off bench Thursday•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Plays only 13 minutes in return•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: To play Tuesday against Thunder•