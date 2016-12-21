Heat's Wayne Ellington: Ruled out Thursday vs. Lakers

Ellington (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Lakers, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Ellington already missed the last two games with a lingering hamstring injury and the fact that he was ruled out a day in advance leaves some concern over his status. That said, the Heat are going into a back-to-back set, so Ellington may not have been able to play in both Thursday's and Friday's matchup anyway, considering he would have been fresh off an injury. At this point, consider him questionable for Thursday.