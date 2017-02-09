Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores 17 points in start Wednesday

Ellington recorded 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes during a 106-88 win over the Bucks on Wednesday.

Ellington got the start with Dion Waiters (ankle) held out and filled in nicely as he matched a season high with five three-pointers made. Ellington can be a solid source of three-pointers when he is in the starting lineup, but with Waiters and Josh Richardson (ankle) not expected to be out much longer, his value will decrease.