Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores 18 points in 37 minutes Sunday
Ellington finished with 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, and three assists in 37 minutes during the Heat's 107-98 loss to the Pistons on Sunday.
Ellington drew the start due to the Heat's plethora of injuries, and he proceeded to score in double figures for the third straight game. Ellington has actually received 30 minutes or more in nine of his 15 appearances this season, and he seems likely to continue playing a decent role in coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation.
