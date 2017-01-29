Heat's Wayne Ellington: Sinks five threes in Saturday's win

Ellington scored 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt) while adding two assists and a steal in 34 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 116-103 win over the Pistons.

He's now drained multiple three-pointers in five straight games and six of the last seven, averaging 13.9 points, 3.1 boards, 3.0 threes and 1.6 steals over that stretch, and it's perhaps not a coincidence that the Heat have won all seven of those games with Ellington providing that kind of boost to their second unit. His career numbers don't suggest he'll be able to maintain this kind of pace, but the 29-year-old journeyman has also never seen the kind of court time Miami is giving him this season.