Heat's Wayne Ellington: To play Tuesday against Thunder

Ellington will return to action Tuesday against the Thunder, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

With Ellington and Rodney McGruder (ankle) both available for the Heat on Tuesday, the Heat will have some breathing room in the backcourt. Ellington will return from a four-game absence on Tuesday, but may find his role more limited due to Justise Winslow and Josh Richardson being in the lineup.