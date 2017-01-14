Heat's Wayne Ellington: Will come off bench Friday vs. Bucks
Ellington will continue to come off the bench for Friday's matchup against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
With Dion Waiters now fully healthy, coach Erik Spoelstra has decided to go with him as the starter at shooting guard, moving Ellington back to his usual bench role. Ellington played seven minutes Tuesday against the Warriors and provided three points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT).
