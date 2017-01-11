Heat's Wayne Ellington: Will move back to bench role Tuesday

Ellington will return to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

Ellington was in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Clippers, but was only able to muster four points and one assist over 20 minutes. With that said, coach Erik Spoelstra has opted to go back to Dion Waiters, who opened the season as a starter before missing a ton of time do to a groin injury. Look for Waiters to remain with the top unit moving forward, so Ellington should be a mainstay on the bench. That likely means decent decrease in value for Ellington.