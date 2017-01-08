Heat's Wayne Ellington: Will start at shooting guard Sunday

Ellington will start at shooting guard in Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Ellington has received a few spot starts throughout this season with the Heat struggling to stay healthy on a regular basis. Josh Richardson (foot) is the latest casualty, so for at least one game, Ellington should benefit from an uptick in playing time while moving to the starting five. Along with Ellington, Dion Waiters could take on some added minutes at shooting guard with Richardson out of the picture.