Heat's Wayne Ellington: Will start at shooting guard Wednesday
Ellington will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
Dion Waiters is dealing with a sprained ankle and has been ruled out for Wednesday, which affords Ellington another opportunity with the starting five. With Josh Richardson (ankle) also out, the Heat are lacking for bodies on the wing, which should mean a big workload for Ellington. Along with Ellington, Rodney McGruder and Tyler Johnson could pick up some extra minutes.
