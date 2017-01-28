Reed posted 20 points (9-11 FG, 2-2 FT) with five rebounds, an assist and a steal over 37 minutes in Friday's 100-88 win against the Bulls.

Reed has back-to-back double-digit point totals for the first time this season, averaging 17.0 points and 4.5 rebounds over his past two outings. He is performing admirably, and the Heat have won six in a row, so Reed is likely to remain in the starting lineup for the time being. As such, he is a solid fantasy option in deeper leagues, and he is a nice DFS sleeper, too.