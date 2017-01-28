Heat's Willie Reed: Drops 20 on Bulls in victory
Reed posted 20 points (9-11 FG, 2-2 FT) with five rebounds, an assist and a steal over 37 minutes in Friday's 100-88 win against the Bulls.
Reed has back-to-back double-digit point totals for the first time this season, averaging 17.0 points and 4.5 rebounds over his past two outings. He is performing admirably, and the Heat have won six in a row, so Reed is likely to remain in the starting lineup for the time being. As such, he is a solid fantasy option in deeper leagues, and he is a nice DFS sleeper, too.
More News
-
Heat's Willie Reed: Will play Tuesday vs. Rockets•
-
Heat's Willie Reed: Probable Tuesday vs. Rockets•
-
Heat's Willie Reed: Limited at Sunday's practice•
-
Heat's Willie Reed: Ruled out Friday vs. Bucks•
-
Heat's Willie Reed: Questionable for Friday vs. Bucks•
-
Heat's Willie Reed: Will come off the bench Sunday•