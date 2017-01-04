Reed made his second straight start at center and accrued 22 points (11-16 FG), 18 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes in a 99-90 loss to the Suns on Tuesday.

With Hassan Whiteside (eye) sitting out again and the Heat having only eight players available for the contest, Reed and Udonis Haslem were forced to handle all the minutes at center. Reed ended up picking up the brunt of the workload at the position, and soared past his previous career highs in points and rebounds, feasting on an overmatched Suns frontcourt. It was quite an improvement for Reed after he was limited to four points and two rebounds in 18 minutes in Sunday's start against the Pistons, and the 26-year-old looks like he'll be in line for another healthy minutes count Wednesday against the Kings. Whiteside isn't yet traveling with the Heat and is expected to remain out Wednesday, while multiple other players figure to remain sidelined as well.