Reed (chest) was able to take part in some running and non-contact work during Sunday's practice, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Reed was held out of Friday's game against the Bucks because of a bruised sternum and is apparently still dealing with some discomfort. He indicated that it felt a little sore while going through non-contact portions of Sunday's practice, so it remains to be seen if the Heat training staff will clear him for a return to action. The Heat's next matchup comes Tuesday against the Rockets, but Reed's practice availability Monday should provide us with a better indication for his eventual status.