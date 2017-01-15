Heat's Willie Reed: Limited at Sunday's practice
Reed (chest) was able to take part in some running and non-contact work during Sunday's practice, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Reed was held out of Friday's game against the Bucks because of a bruised sternum and is apparently still dealing with some discomfort. He indicated that it felt a little sore while going through non-contact portions of Sunday's practice, so it remains to be seen if the Heat training staff will clear him for a return to action. The Heat's next matchup comes Tuesday against the Rockets, but Reed's practice availability Monday should provide us with a better indication for his eventual status.
More News
-
Heat's Willie Reed: Ruled out Friday vs. Bucks•
-
Heat's Willie Reed: Questionable for Friday vs. Bucks•
-
Heat's Willie Reed: Will come off the bench Sunday•
-
Heat's Willie Reed: Posts 22 points, 12 boards, three blocks Friday•
-
Heat's Willie Reed: Goes off for 22 points, 18 boards Tuesday•
-
Heat's Willie Reed: Starts Sunday•