Reed submitted 22 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 32 minutes in a 127-100 loss to the Lakers on Friday.

Reed was making his fourth straight start at center in place of Hassan Whiteside (eye), and while this marked his second 20-10 double-double during that stretch, the 26-year-old hasn't been a model of consistency. In the other two contests, Reed has posted four points and two rebounds in 18 minutes last Sunday against the Pistons, and six points and three rebounds in 23 minutes in his previous outing Wednesday against the Kings. That sort of spotty production makes Reed a high-variance play in DFS contests when he starts, but that may soon be a moot point. Whiteside flew to Los Angeles to join the team Friday, and if he practices Saturday without any complications and gets fitted for protective goggles, he could be cleared to reenter the lineup Sunday against the Clippers. Reed would head back to the bench and see a steady drop in playing time in that scenario.