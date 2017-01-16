Reed (chest) is listed as probable for Tuesday's matchup with the Rockets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Reed was a limited participant in Sunday's practice, taking part in some non-contact work. He did cite some lingering discomfort with his bruised sternum, but it's not expected to keep him out come Tuesday's outing versus the Rockets. Barring any late setbacks, Reed should jump back into the rotation as Hassan Whiteside's backup at center. That said, unless Whiteside goes down with an injury, Reed's value will remain highly restricted. Look for James Johnson to see a slightly smaller workload as well with Reed likely to be cleared.