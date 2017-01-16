Reed (chest) is listed as probable for Tuesday's matchup with the Rockets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Reed, who sat out Friday's loss to the Bucks with a bruised sternum, was a limited participant in Sunday's practice, taking part in only non-contact work. He did cite some lingering discomfort, but it sounds like he's feeling well enough to push through the injury and play Tuesday. Barring any late setbacks, Reed should serve as the top backup to starting center Hassan Whiteside.