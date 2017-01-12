Reed did not participate in practice Thursday due to a bruised sternum and is questionable for Friday's tilt with the Bucks.

This is the first mention of the injury as Reed was a full participant in Tuesday's loss to the Warriors. Look for more updates on his status to come after the team completes Friday morning's shootaround. Should he be ruled out, veteran Udonis Haslem would likely see increased minutes off the bench.

