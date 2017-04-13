Reed collected 16 points (8-9 FG) and six rebounds across 15 minutes in Wednesday's 110-102 victory over the Wizards.

Having eclipsed 10 points in a game only a handful of times this year, Reed put up one of his better outings in the season finale trying to help push his team into the playoffs, even with limited minutes. Unfortunately, his hot hand from the floor Wednesday night didn't matter as the Bulls won as well, so he can only really hang his hat on the 5.1 points he averaged throughout the season.