Heat's Willie Reed: Registers 16 points Wednesday
Reed collected 16 points (8-9 FG) and six rebounds across 15 minutes in Wednesday's 110-102 victory over the Wizards.
Having eclipsed 10 points in a game only a handful of times this year, Reed put up one of his better outings in the season finale trying to help push his team into the playoffs, even with limited minutes. Unfortunately, his hot hand from the floor Wednesday night didn't matter as the Bulls won as well, so he can only really hang his hat on the 5.1 points he averaged throughout the season.
More News
-
Heat's Willie Reed: Will play Friday with limitations•
-
Heat's Willie Reed: Takes part in morning shootaround Friday•
-
Heat's Willie Reed: Questionable Friday vs. Magic•
-
Heat's Willie Reed: Out Wednesday vs. 76ers•
-
Heat's Willie Reed: Questionable Wednesday vs. 76ers•
-
Heat's Willie Reed: Ruled out Monday with ankle bursitis•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...