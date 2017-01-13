Reed (sternum) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Bucks.

Reed was unable to practice on Thursday due to his bruised sternum. With Reed ruled out, look for veteran Udonis Haslem to see increased minutes off the bench. His next chance to return will be Tuesday against the Rockets.

