Heat's Willie Reed: Ruled out for Friday's game
Reed (sternum) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Bucks.
Reed was unable to practice on Thursday due to his bruised sternum. With Reed ruled out, look for veteran Udonis Haslem to see increased minutes off the bench. His next chance to return will be Tuesday against the Rockets.
More News
-
Heat's Willie Reed: Questionable for Friday vs. Bucks•
-
Heat's Willie Reed: Will come off the bench Sunday•
-
Heat's Willie Reed: Posts 22 points, 12 boards, three blocks Friday•
-
Heat's Willie Reed: Goes off for 22 points, 18 boards Tuesday•
-
Heat's Willie Reed: Starts Sunday•
-
Heat's Willie Reed: Gets double-double in garbage time•