Reed (chest) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks.

Reed was held out of practice Thursday with a bruised sternum, With Reed ruled out, and it appears he's still too sore to give it a go Friday. With Reed unavailable, Udonis Haslem may enter the rotation as the backup to starting center Hassan Whiteside, though power forward James Johnson could also be on tap for spot minutes at the position when Whiteside is off the floor.