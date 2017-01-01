Heat's Willie Reed: Starts Sunday
Reed will start Sunday against the Pistons.
With the Heat only having nine active players for Sunday, Reed could be in store for significant minutes against the Pistons even though he's averaging just 11.7 on the season. This especially seems to be true with Hassan Whiteside (eye) out of commission. The normal starter is usually given 33.9 minutes each game.
More News
-
Heat's Willie Reed: Gets double-double in garbage time•
-
Heat's Willie Reed: Grabs seven rebounds in 16 minutes in return•
-
Heat's Willie Reed: Will play Monday against Celtics•
-
Heat's Willie Reed: Questionable for Monday•
-
Heat's Willie Reed: Out for Saturday's game•
-
Heat's Willie Reed: Out Friday•