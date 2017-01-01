Reed will start Sunday against the Pistons.

With the Heat only having nine active players for Sunday, Reed could be in store for significant minutes against the Pistons even though he's averaging just 11.7 on the season. This especially seems to be true with Hassan Whiteside (eye) out of commission. The normal starter is usually given 33.9 minutes each game.

