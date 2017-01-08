Reed will return to the bench for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Reed has drawn four consecutive starts in place of center Hassan Whiteside (eye), but with Whiteside back in the lineup Sunday, Reed will reprise his normal role with the second unit. Though Reed opened some eyes with a pair of double-doubles in his four starts, he's not a threat to poach playing time from Whiteside, who should settle back into a 30-plus-minute role right away.