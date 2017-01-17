Reed (sternum) will play Tuesday against the Rockets.

A bruised sternum kept Reed out of action Friday against Milwaukee, but after three days off he's been cleared to return to game action. The 26-year-old has seen his role fluctuate on a near-nightly basis for much of the season, but he's averaged more than 22 minutes per game over his last six contests. In that span, Reed recorded a pair of double-doubles, including a 22-point, 18-rebound effort in Phoenix on Jan. 3.