Thompson was waived by the Sixers on Wednesday, Derek Bodner of Phillymag.com reports.

Even with injuries depleting some of the Sixers' depth on the wing, Thompson was unable to take advantage of any additional time on the floor. To go along with that, the Sixers are hurting for depth at point guard, so they may have needed to free up a spot to sign another player to compete with Sergio Rodriguez (ankle) and T.J. McConnell. Thompson should draw some interest from teams hurting for depth on the wing, but if not, he could try a stint in the D-League or head overseas temporarily.