Harrison will officially be waived by the Hornets on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Harrison's contract was set to become guaranteed for the rest of the season Friday, and the organization apparently valued the roster flexibility over maintaining control over the second-year guard. As was the case for much of his rookie season, Harrison has spent much of 2016-17 at the D-League level, making only five appearances at the NBA level. He could end up sticking with the Hornets' D-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, if he goes unclaimed off waivers.