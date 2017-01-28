Roberts (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 110-107 loss to the Knicks on Friday.

Roberts was held out of Monday's game against the Wizards while dealing with the illness, but he's been available for both of the Hornets' subsequent two contests. However, Roberts hasn't picked up any minutes in either game, as both were fairly competitive and prompted coach Steve Clifford to roll out his normal rotation. As the third-string point guard, Roberts is only likely to make appearances in garbage time of games.