Roberts (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 108-98 loss to the Celtics on Monday.

Roberts hasn't appeared in any of the Hornets' last three games and has made only 10 appearances all season, despite not having dealt with any reported injuries since the Oct. 26 opener. As the third-string option at point guard, Roberts isn't expected to pick up minutes outside of blowout wins or losses, or if either Kemba Walker or Ramon Sessions are dealing with injuries.