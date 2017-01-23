Hornets' Brian Roberts: Unavailable Monday due to illness
Roberts will not be available for Monday's game against the Wizards.
The reserve guard came down with an illness Monday morning, and the team will hold him out of action, meaning they'll be slightly shorthanded at point guard. Roberts usually serves as the team's third point guard behind Kemba Walker and Ramon Sessions, but he's seen mostly garbage time minutes of late and has racked up seven DNP-CDs in January alone.
