Hornets' Chris Andersen: Traded to Hornets
Andersen (knee) was traded Monday to the Hornets for cash and a protected second round pick.
Andersen has already been ruled out for the season after tearing his ACL in practice, but the move opens up a roster spot for the Cavaliers, allowing them to potentially sign a another player for the second half of the season. At 38 years old and recovering from a knee surgery, there is a good chance the Hornets release Andersen and that this is his last season in the NBA.
