Hornets' Cody Zeller: Accumulates 11 points, three rebounds Friday vs. Raptors

Zeller provided 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, and one assist across 23 minutes during Friday's 113-78 victory over the Raptors.

Zeller continued his efficient season from the floor Friday, hitting four of his six attempts from the field. The center is knocking down 58.5 percent of his field goals this season, and is averaging 10.8 points to go along with 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 26.7 minutes per game. His three rebounds Friday does leave something to be desired from the seven-footer, but it's clear that the Hornets had success without Zeller crashing the glass, and he did see about four minutes less than average in the blowout victory. The Hornets will face off against the Nets on Saturday in the second half of a back-to-back set.