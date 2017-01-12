Hornets' Cody Zeller: Back at practice Thursday

Zeller (illness) returned to practice Thursday, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Zeller was held out of Tuesday's game against Houston, but he's since recovered from his illness and was back at practice in full capacity Thursday. The big man has missed four of the last five games, but he played 33 minutes against the Spurs on Saturday, finishing with nine points, nine rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal. His next chance to play will come Friday in Philadelphia.