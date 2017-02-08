Hornets' Cody Zeller: Close to returning to action

Coach Steve Clifford said after Tuesday's win over the Nets that he believes Zeller (quadriceps) is close to returning, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Zeller has missed the Hornets' last seven games with a right quad contusion, but nearly made his return to the court Tuesday before the team ruled him out shortly before tip off. If Zeller is able to take part in practice Wednesday or the Hornets' morning shootaround Thursday, he could be cleared to play later Thursday against the Rockets. Frank Kaminsky would settle back into a slightly more reduced role off the bench once Zeller is healthy again.