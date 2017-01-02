Hornets' Cody Zeller: Diagnosed with concussion, out Monday

Zeller was diagnosed with a concussion and will sit out Monday against the Bulls.

Zeller was placed in the league's concussion protocol and won't have a timetable for a return until he passes through several tests along the way. With Zeller out for at least one contest, Roy Hibbert figures to start at center, but he'll likely cede significant time at the position to Spencer Hawes and Frank Kaminsky.

