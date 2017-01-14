Hornets' Cody Zeller: Double-double Friday vs. 76ers

Zeller, in his return from an illness, provided 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block across 36 minutes during Friday's 102-93 loss to the 76ers.

After missing four of the past five games, Zeller played 36 minutes and put up 14 shots from the field, tying his season-high in both categories. He also contributed double-digit rebounds for only the fifth time this season. Chances are that he'll trend more towards the 28.8 minutes per game that he was averaging in the 10 games prior to Friday, but he was likely let loose due to having fresh legs. Zeller's numbers generally won't jump out at fantasy players, as he's averaging 10.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks on the year, but he's an efficient scorer, shooting 59.6 percent from the field.