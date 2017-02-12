Hornets' Cody Zeller: Doubtful Monday vs. 76ers
Zeller (quadriceps) is doubtful for Monday's tilt with the 76ers, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Zeller is on pace to miss his ninth game in ten opportunities as he continues to battle a sore quad. Look for more updates on his status to come either during Monday morning shootaround or right before tipoff when the team goes through warmups.
