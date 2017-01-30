Hornets' Cody Zeller: Doubtful to play Tuesday

Zeller (quad) is considered doubtful to play Tuesday against the Blazers, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Zeller bruised his quad last Monday against the Wizards and has missed the Hornets' past three games due to the ailment. After only being able to practice in a partial capacity Monday, it appears likely that Zeller's absence will extend to four games Tuesday, which would continue to offer Roy Hibbert run at center.