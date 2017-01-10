Hornets' Cody Zeller: Doubtful Tuesday vs. Rockets

Zeller (illness) is doubtful to play Tuesday against the Rockets.

Zeller's illness prevented him from taking part in the Hornets' shootaround, so it appears he'll be sidelined for the fourth time in five games, with his preceding three absences coming as a result of a concussion. Assuming Zeller suits up, Roy Hibbert figures to start at center, though backup Spencer Hawes will likely take on the bulk of the minutes at the position and represents the higher-upside fantasy option of the two. Hawes averages 26.1 minutes per game when Zeller is unavailable, and his field-goal attempts jump to 9.7 per game from 5.8.