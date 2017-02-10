Hornets' Cody Zeller: Exits Thursday's game with quad soreness

Zeller (quad) exited Thursday's tilt against the Rockets with a sore quad and will not return.

Zeller had missed seven games due to a quad contusion leading up to his start Thursday, but aggravated the injury mid-game. He finished Thursday's contest with nine points (4-8 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two steals, and one assist across 22 minutes. It's unknown at this time how serious the injury is, but he should be considered questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Clippers. If Zeller is absent, Frank Kaminsky will likely draw the start in his place, with Miles Plumlee also in line to see some extra workload.