Hornets' Cody Zeller: Game-time decision Tuesday vs. Nets

Zeller (quadriceps) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with the Nets, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Zeller has missed the last three games with a right quad contusion, but he's expected to test out the injury during pregame warmups Tuesday, before giving us a final word on his availability. According to coach Steve Clifford, if Zeller's cleared to play, he'll be in the starting lineup. However, if he's ultimately ruled out, the Hornets will go with Frank Kaminsky again in the top unit. We should get another update on Zeller's status shortly before tip-off.